Bumbling burglar gets caught with pants down

LAKELAND, Fla. (WLS) --
Police are looking for a bumbling burglar who got caught with his pants down - literally.

The Lakeland Police Department in Florida released surveillance video of the suspect breaking into a Hyundai dealership by crawling through a hole in the wall.

Apparently, climbing through the hole was more difficult than he expected, and if that wasn't enough, his shorts got pulled off as he climbed in.

He was able to steal a generator as he left and even had a hard time getting it over the curb, police said.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to contact Detective Scott Hutton at 863-834-8969.
