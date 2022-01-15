theft

Thieves steal more than $23K in merchandise from Oakbrook Center Burberry store, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves steal Over $23K in merchandise from Oakbrook Burberry store

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Thieves stole merchandise worth thousands of dollars from the Burberry store at Oakbrook Center shopping mall on Friday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, three men in their 20s entered the store and took over $23,000 worth of merchandise, the Oak Brook Police Department said.

The men fled the scene in a black BMW with tinted windows, police said.

The Oak Brook Police Department is investigating the incident.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

In December, five people injured in shootout at the mall. Two Chicago men were charged in that shooting. In November, thieves stole about $100,000 in Louis Vuitton merchandise from the mall.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak brooktheftcrimerobberymallretailpolice
THEFT
Burberry Michigan Ave. store burglarized for 2nd time this week
Man has belongings, car violently stolen in North Park armed robbery
Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves: CPD
Dyer woman found inside stolen ambulance arrested in Griffith: police
TOP STORIES
Ex-Chicago cop convicted in Black teen's death will get early release
Gary businessman found shot, killed inside bar he owned
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say
Watch: Good Samaritans in Michigan help man survive airborne car crash
CPS students walk out Friday in protest over COVID concerns
CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks
'Sick to my stomach': Dollar Tree fanatics protest new $1.25 prices
Show More
'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis dies at 34
Scathing report roasts city's handling of botched Chicago police raid
How to spot a fake COVID home test kit
Mom pleas for justice in Englewood shooting death of pregnant daughter
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
More TOP STORIES News