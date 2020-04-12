Chicago crime: Businesses robbed in Lawndale, Near West Side, police say

In each case, someone got into businesses by prying open doors, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- April 7-April 8 between 8:15 p.m., in the 1300-block of West Taylor Street
- April 9 at 12:22 a.m., in the 200-block of South Racine Avenue
- April 9 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., in the 1000-block of West Taylor Street
The suspect is described as a male who is 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1 and 200 to 250 pounds, the community alert said.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.