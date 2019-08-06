Burglar steals cash from Gary KFC

GARY, Ind. -- Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a KFC Monday in Gary, Indiana.

About 1:40 a.m., the male suspect forced entry to the restaurant, 5729 Melton Road, in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. Once inside, he pried open cash registers took the money and ran.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the KFC and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Corporal Larry McKinley at 219-881-1209 ext. 23060 or submit anonymous tips to the Crime Tip Line at 866-274-6347.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyburglarybreak inrobberykfcsurveillancesurveillance camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking garage partially collapses underneath fire engine in South Shore
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
After violent weekend, Chicago hosts National Night Out events
Couple's purchase of stolen car at dealership leads authorities to title washing ring
Suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman return to court
Show More
Westlake Hospital files bankruptcy
Artist dreams up 'A New Yorker's Guide to Chicago'
Wine spills onto Bishop Ford after 2 semis crash
Allegations that boy, 8, was duct-taped to pole near Huntley water park unfounded, police say
Mom caring for son with cancer gets spiteful letter about yard
More TOP STORIES News