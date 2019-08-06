Burglar steals cash from Gary KFC

GARY, Ind. -- Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a KFC Monday in Gary, Indiana.About 1:40 a.m., the male suspect forced entry to the restaurant, 5729 Melton Road, in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. Once inside, he pried open cash registers took the money and ran.Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the KFC and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Corporal Larry McKinley at 219-881-1209 ext. 23060 or submit anonymous tips to the Crime Tip Line at 866-274-6347.