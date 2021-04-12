Burglars break into Nordstrom on Chicago's Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Nordstrom department store on the Mag Mile was broken into early Monday morning, Chicago police said.The burglary occurred at about 1:38 a.m. as police said three to four people entered the store after breaking the glass on the front door with a rock or a brick.The suspects then fled the scene with purses and other merchandise from the store, police said.There was a large police presence outside the store investigating the break-in and Michigan Avenue was closed for a time.One officer was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department after getting a minor injury.One person was taken into custody near the scene, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.