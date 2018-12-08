Burglars posing as repairmen in Chicago, police say

Burglars posing as repairmen have targeted three homes in Chicago's Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said Friday.The incidents have occurred in the past week and a half at the following locations and times:-2800 block of W. Bryn Mawr on Nov. 27 between 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.-5900 block of N. Virginia on Dec. 1 at 2 pm.-2900 block of W. Hollywood on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.The homes that were hit are within a couple blocks of each other.When the burglar made his way into the house, he lured the resident into another room or outside while another offender stole valuables such as jewelry.In the W. Bryn Mawr, incident one of the offender is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with short black hair. The second offender was described as a man between the ages of 50 and 59 years old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has short gray hair.In the West Hollywood incident, the burglar was described as a man between the ages of 28 and 32 years old, 6-feet-2-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown short hair.Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago police's Bureau of Detectives/Area North at 312-744-8263.