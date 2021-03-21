Harley-Davidson robbery caught on video as burglars ride motorcycles out IN dealership

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Four burglary suspects were caught on surveillance footage stealing harleys from an Indiana motorcycle dealership.Police in Kokomo, Indiana, released the video showing the burglars inside the Harley-Davidson dealership located at 335 South 00 EW as they each rode out on motorcycles early on Wednesday morning.The Kokomo Police Department said the suspects were all wearing "concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets" when they were filmed entering the showroom at around 3.22 am. The suspects all started the motorcycles and drove out the building's main showroom doors, police said.Surveillance footage showed the suspects fleeing southbound on State Road 931, police said.The combined value of the four stolen motorcycles was estimated to be over $95,000.Police asked anyone with information to contact the Kokomo Police Department.