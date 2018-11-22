Burglars target homes in Lincoln Park, Old Town

CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents about a series of recent burglaries to homes in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each case, Someone entered a home through an open door or window and stole computer equipment, jewelry, camera equipment, credit cards or cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

- During the afternoon on Nov. 7 in the 2200 block of North Seminary Avenue;
- During the day on Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of North North Park Avenue;
- During the evening Nov. 13 in the 1800 block of North Fremont Street;
- During the day Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of North Dayton Street;

- During the day Nov. 16 in the 1800 block of North Halsted Street;
- During the afternoon Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of West Dickens; and
- During the evening on Nov. 19 in the 211 block of North Sheffield.

Anyone with information about the break-ins was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryrobberyLincoln ParkOld Town
Top Stories
Off-duty CPD officer fatally shoots armed robber on NW Side, police say
Edison Park holds Turkey Trot as community mourns fallen CPD Officer Jimenez
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
Navy recruits share special Thanksgiving meal in Morton Grove
Mother of patient treated by slain Mercy doctor grateful for son's health on Thanksgiving
Local shoppers take advantage of early Black Friday deals
Steger man faces citations after junk and debris complaints
Police: Mercy Hospital shooter fired handgun at least 30 times
Show More
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
No injuries reported after shots fired at CPD officer in South Shore
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies at age 106
More News