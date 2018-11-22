Burglars target homes in Lincoln Park, Old Town

Police are warning residents about a series of recent burglaries to homes in the Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods on the North Side.In each case, Someone entered a home through an open door or window and stole computer equipment, jewelry, camera equipment, credit cards or cash, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The burglaries occurred:- During the afternoon on Nov. 7 in the 2200 block of North Seminary Avenue;- During the day on Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of North North Park Avenue;- During the evening Nov. 13 in the 1800 block of North Fremont Street;- During the day Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of North Dayton Street;- During the day Nov. 16 in the 1800 block of North Halsted Street;- During the afternoon Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of West Dickens; and- During the evening on Nov. 19 in the 211 block of North Sheffield.Anyone with information about the break-ins was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.