Burglary scheme targeting older residents reported on SW Side: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning older residents of a burglary scheme reported in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.A man driving a black Jeep with an Illinois license plate BG 35981, knocks on the door of an elderly person telling them they have damage on their property and offers to repair it for them as a way to get into their residence, according to a community alert from Chicago police.This incident happened on Sept. 13 at about 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Pershing Road, police said.Police believe one person is involved.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.