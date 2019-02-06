Burned body found in Warren Township in missing Milwaukee teacher's car

Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a burned body found in a car belonging to a Milwaukee teacher who has been missing for days.

MILWAUKEE --
Family members say Kathleen Ryan was last seen about noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. Ryan, a teacher at St. Augustine school in Milwaukee, was planning to travel to Illinois to visit family, her son Zack Ryan posted on Facebook.

Authorities found Ryan's burned car about 10 p.m. Saturday in the Lake County, Illinois township of Warren. The body found inside has not yet been identified.

Ryan previously taught at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota.
