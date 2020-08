About 6 p.m. July 19;

Between 9 p.m. July 12 and 3 p.m. July 13;

Between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. July 8; and

Between 6 a.m. July 6 and 7 a.m. July 17.

CHICAGO -- Police are warning boat owners about a series of thefts last month from boats docked at Burnham Harbor near the South Loop.In each case, a man entered unlocked boats or pried them open to remove items from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The thefts all occurred at the harbor, 1559 S. Lake Shore Drive, at the following times:The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10, 160-pound man between 25 and 50 years old, police said.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.