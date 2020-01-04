Chicago police officers rescue man from burning SUV on I-55

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rescued from a burning SUV by Chicago police officers on a ramp to Interstate 55 on the Southwest Side Friday morning

Illinois State Police said they responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a car striking a concrete barricade on the Pulaski Avenue ramp leading onto northbound I-55.

Chicago police were already at the scene, and the SUV was on fire. Chicago police Officers Gino Garcia and DeXavier Langham saw the vehicle catch fire with the driver still inside and broke out a window in order to open the car's door and pull the man to safety.

The officers spoke Saturday morning about their experience.

WATCH: OFFICER DEXAVIER LANGHAM TALKS ABOUT FIERY I-55 RESCUE
Chicago police Officer DeXavier Langham speaks about his experience rescuing a man from a burning SUV on I-55.



"The officers' selfless and heroic actions saved this man's life," police said in a statement.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It is not known what caused the SUV to crash.
