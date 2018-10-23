Burnside community holds meeting following shooting after funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

A community is fighting back after a shooting outside a church during a funeral injured six people.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A community is fighting back after a shooting outside a church during a funeral injured six people.

The shooting was the second time in the past year that violence has struck near the church in the Burnside neighborhood. So Tuesday night the community came together.

As police continue to search for the people responsible for that shooting, there was a call to channel outrage into action.

Residents, activists, and elected officials gathered at Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church where violence erupted Monday.

"This is not the norm in our community, and this is not acceptable," said Pastor Roosevelt Watkins.

Six people wounded by gunfire outside the house of worship as mourners left a funeral for a local rapper.

"This is nonsense. We're much better than this, and we must do better than this," said Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin.

In the wake of escalating violence at funerals Cook County officials have formed a task force. A public meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Tuesday night there was discussion about the need for more youth programs, jobs, and better community-police relations. But many said families need to look within.

"This is going to be a real culture change for all of us as a community on how we deal with our children," said 8th Ward Alderman Michelle Harris.

"Parents are going to have to take responsibility for their children because they know what their children are doing," said Michael Stinson, resident.

Police said the shooting involved three to five armed individuals and that the victims of the shooting have not been cooperative with investigators.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violencefuneralmemorialgun violencechicago police departmentchicago fire departmentday carerapperBurnsideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cloudier near the lake Wednesday
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Rauner ad stirs controversy
Show More
Chicago Blackhawks raffle: Win a classic car restored by Corey Crawford
Chance the Rapper, Kanye West appear at mayoral campaign event
$3.5M grant announced for Chicago's most promising young musicians
Rapper Jon James killed in botched airplane stunt
More News