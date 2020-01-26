Toddler dies after being rescued from fire in Burnside; elderly man still critical

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being rescued last Wednesday from a residential fire in Burnside on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to officials, firefighters rescued the 2-year-old along with a 94-year-old man after a fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m at a two-story building in the 700-block of East 91st street.

The toddler, identified as Jacurion D. Lewis, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital and passed away Saturday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Officials said the 94-year-old man also rescued from the fire was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

His identity has not been released at this time.

"He's a nice old man," said neighbor Lisa Hudson. "A very nice old man. He sits and watches the kids, he takes care of the kids. He's a very nice old man."

No one else was found in the building, the fire department said.

However, ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire, police said.

According to officials, the fire was ruled non-criminal in nature and may have been started by a space heater.
