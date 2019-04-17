Burnside home catches fire after steel plant explosion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A home on Chicago's South Side caught fire Wednesday morning after an explosion at a nearby steel plant.The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a blast in a slag pit at Finkl Steel in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, near East 93rd Street and South Kenwood Avenue. Slag is a by-product of steel making.The explosion sent burning debris into the air, fire officials said.Fire crews then saw flames at a home in the 9100-block of South Woodlawn Avenue, about half a block from the steel plant. The house was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. The two-story home sustained heavy damage in the back.One firefighter suffered a cut to his hand during the response and was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.Investigators are looking into whether the debris from the explosion caused the house fire."The residents did report that they saw flying embers coming from the sky, so we are assuming that was coming from the slag when it exploded. So like I said, we have investigators working to determine if that was the case," said Chief James Corbett, CFD safety director.