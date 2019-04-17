Burnside home catches fire after steel plant explosion

EMBED <>More Videos

A home on Chicago's South Side caught fire Wednesday morning after an explosion at a nearby steel plant.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A home on Chicago's South Side caught fire Wednesday morning after an explosion at a nearby steel plant.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a blast in a slag pit at Finkl Steel in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, near East 93rd Street and South Kenwood Avenue. Slag is a by-product of steel making.

The explosion sent burning debris into the air, fire officials said.

Fire crews then saw flames at a home in the 9100-block of South Woodlawn Avenue, about half a block from the steel plant. The house was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. The two-story home sustained heavy damage in the back.

One firefighter suffered a cut to his hand during the response and was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Investigators are looking into whether the debris from the explosion caused the house fire.

"The residents did report that they saw flying embers coming from the sky, so we are assuming that was coming from the slag when it exploded. So like I said, we have investigators working to determine if that was the case," said Chief James Corbett, CFD safety director.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoburnsideexplosionhouse firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kim Foxx texts show she thought number of Jussie Smollett charges 'excessive'
Former teachers at Downers Grove day care accused of force-feeding children
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats: Officials
Lollapalooza 2019: Lineup by day revealed; Single-day tickets on sale
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
Man claims job search led to $2,000 scam
Girl, 16, stabbed in DuPage County forest preserve
Show More
White supremacist gets life for running down black man
Man accused of sexually abusing girl, 16, on South Side
Fake rideshare driver follows woman into home, robs her
Fr. John Smyth, former head of Maryville Academy accused of sex abuse, dies at 84
Mall of America suspect held on $2M bail
More TOP STORIES News