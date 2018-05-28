Burr Ridge man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road near Laporte. (WLS)

A suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road near La Porte.

Indiana State Police said 41-year old Ashay Kparker of Burr Ridge was heading west at about 12:03 a.m. about two miles west of the State Road 49 exit.

Indiana State Police said Kparker's car somehow went off the roadway, hit a guard rail and crashed into a grassy median.

Officials said Kparker was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiesBurr RidgeLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News