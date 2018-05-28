Burr Ridge man killed in Indiana Toll Road crash

A suburban man was killed in a crash early Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road near La Porte.Indiana State Police said 41-year old Ashay Kparker of Burr Ridge was heading west at about 12:03 a.m. about two miles west of the State Road 49 exit.Indiana State Police said Kparker's car somehow went off the roadway, hit a guard rail and crashed into a grassy median.Officials said Kparker was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.