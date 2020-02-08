Wrong-way driver injures 15, 1 critically, in Austin CTA bus crash

CHICAGO -- More than a dozen people were injured when a minivan going the wrong way on a one-way street hit a CTA bus Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when a Honda minivan northbound on Lorel Avenue struck the bus at the intersection, Chicago police said. Lorel is a one-way street that runs south.

The driver of the minivan fled, police said.

Fifteen passengers were taken to hospitals with "varying injuries," police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.

One person was in serious-to-critical condition, while another was listed in fair-to-serious condition, the fire department said. Thirteen others were in good-to-fair condition.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

