Bus driver hurt when stolen vehicle plows into CTA bus in Pilsen

A bus driver was injured when a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA bus Thursday evening while eluding police in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Southwest Side.About 6:50 p.m., the stolen vehicle sped off when officers tried to pull it over in the 2700 block of West 25th Street, according to Chicago police. The vehicle then headed south on California Avenue before the driver lost control and collided with the eastbound bus.The female bus driver suffered injuries to her head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.Three males who were riding in the stolen vehicle were taken for questioning, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.