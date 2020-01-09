act of kindness

Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A bus driver is being praised for pulling his bus over to help a woman in a wheelchair who was having a hard time crossing the street.

Milwaukee County Transit System driver Justin Bonds was on his route Saturday when he noticed a woman in a wheelchair struggling to cross the street.

He stopped his bus, got out, and ran over to help.

They both made it safely across and his kindness also helped make sure traffic kept flowing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinact of kindnesscaught on videobus driverfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACT OF KINDNESS
Local hospitals receive free pizza from Pizza Sociale
'Raven's Home' actress Sky Katz visits youth program
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
Couple flying with newly adopted infant get baby shower on plane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News