Bus slams into New York bagel shop

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens -- Surveillance video captured the moment a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus slammed into a storefront in New York early Sunday.



The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. when 'Bagels Plus' on the corner of Woodside Avenue and 58th Street in Woodside had just opened for the day, WABC reported. No customers were in the store at the time - there were only employees in the back.

"After one hour, they going to be killed, because 6:00 a lot of customers inside," said owner Mohammed Rahman.

The MTA reports that a speeding car hit the side of the bus, causing the driver to swerve off of Woodside Avenue and plow into the store.

Officials said the bus driver suffered minor injuries to his wrist and foot. None of the employees inside the store were injured.
