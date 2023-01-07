Networking tips: Tap into the 'smart' way of staying connected with Yujj

Looking for networking tips? Tap into the "smart" way of staying connected with Yujj.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Why carry a stack of business cards, when you can carry just one?

Introducing Yujj, the smart business card that replaces your traditional paper business card. It allows you to easily share your digital profile with another person, with just a tap of a smartphone.

The technology not only streamlines the networking process, but helps you stay better connected, said Amanda Adams, senior vice president of global marketing at Yujj.

"90% of all business cards end up in the trash," Adams said. "So, it's a great way to move from handing a card to somebody to connecting with them."

The best part, your digital profile is completely customizable. You can add social media links, your website, calendar, and product brochures - making sure you don't lose track of your newest professional contacts.