$1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park under development

The largest industrial park in the United States is getting much bigger with construction underway on the $1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park.

The development covers 85 acres of land in Elk Grove Village near O'Hare Airport in the northeast suburbs. Two buildings are up already, two more are coming before the end of summer and there are plans for another five buildings and a hotel.

Chris Placek from the Daily Herald stopped by ABC7 with more details.

You can read the entire story in Sunday's Daily Herald or on their website.
