coronavirus chicago

$2.2T federal coronavirus stimulus package could be lifeline for many Chicago-area businesses

By
It's been a bleak start to spring with most Chicago-area businesses padlocked, trying to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A fraction of restaurants are operating on skeleton crews funded only by takeout and delivery orders.

"We're just trying to make sure we keep the doors open and waiting for a good option to come our way," said Frank Maza, owner of DSTRKT Bar and Grill in Wicker Park.

On Friday, the federal government may have brought that option by passing and signing the largest stimulus bill in American history. The goal of the $2 trillion bailout is to line Americans' pockets with cash.

RELATED: Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift congressional votes

"Individuals will receive up to $1,200 per taxpayer, up to income of $75,000 per year, $500 more per child," said Jeremy Glen, a labor and employment attorney at Cozen O'Connor.

Even people who are temporarily unemployed can now collect state and federal checks.

This won't apply to Emily Sutherlin at Katherine Anne confections in Wicker Park.

"We don't want people to end up needing to find a job elsewhere. We want to keep them paid. We want to keep them with us," Sutherlin said.

Stimulus check calculator:


Glen said the financial relief is available to independent contractors, freelance journalists and those who are self-employed.

"We've done research and everything leads to loans," DSTRKT owner Frank Maza said.

The small business loans in the stimulus bill are different, according to experts.

"The new stimulus package starts as a loan but it's forgivable if it's used to retain or rehire employees," Glen said.

For family owned businesses, that federal, forgivable loan could be a lifeline.

"That would allow us to stay open, keep operating, have funds to get through until we can figure out what that picture looks like for us on the other side," Sutherlin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagowicker parklegislationeconomybusinesssmall businesscoronavirus chicagocoronavirusstimulus fundsu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpfinancecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Downtown Chicago lights up for singalong hosted by The Drive
Illinois increases food stamp benefits as COVID-19 cases top 3K
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Man tested positive for COVID-19 before dying, family wants independent autopsy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois increases food stamp benefits as COVID-19 cases top 3K
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
12 U of I Hospital nurses test positive for coronavirus
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Illinois lags in coronavirus testing, but rates are improving
From deaths to survivors, coronavirus leaves lives forever changed
One street in West Chicago is coming together for daily workouts, from a social distance
Show More
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
Downtown Chicago lights up for singalong hosted by The Drive
Naperville pastor hospitalized after positive coronavirus test
Chicago offers rent relief during COVID-19 crisis
What to know about Illinois' 3,026 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News