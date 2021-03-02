National Restaurant Association Show, Inspired Home Show cancel McCormick Place events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two big conventions announced Monday they will cancel events this year at McCormick Place. Since the beginning of the pandemic - more than 200 shows have pulled out.Despite improving case counts, the financial impact of the pandemic is far from over.The National Restaurant Association Show was supposed to be the first event at McCormick Place in a year. It's now been rescheduled for spring of 2022.And the Inspired Home Show was set for this August, but for the second straight year, the organization has dropped its convention plans."It was incredibly emotional for all of the staff," said Leana Salamah, vice president of the Inernational Housewares Association. "This is really the core of what we do every year, all year. And to have it canceled two years in a row is really heartbreaking for a lot of us."Convention season in Chicago isn't making quite the comeback industry leaders had hoped for."Over half of the business in Chicago actually comes from the convention business," hospitality consultant Ted Mandigo said.The National Restaurant Association announced its May convention won't return to McCormick Place until 2022. And on Monday, the Inspired Home Show said with COVID-19 continuing to linger, an August convention just isn't possible."We're taking a look six months out into trying to put on an August show that has traditionally attracted 50,000 people from 130 countries and it just doesn't seem feasible at this point with all the ongoing restrictions," Salamah said.With 214 conventions canceled since March of 2020, the financial hit to Chicago is staggering: $2.9 billion. Though convention organizers say about two-thirds of previous events do plan to return post-pandemic."We will see conventions in the 3rd quarter and 4th quarter," Mandigo said.One of the events that is still working to return this year is the Chicago Auto Show. Organizers said they're working with the city and state to figure out how and when to do it safely.