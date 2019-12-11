marijuana

2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois, bringing total to 16

In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, IL. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

State officials announced Tuesday that two downstate cultivation centers have been approved to grow weed for recreational use, bringing the number of cultivation centers in the state to 16.

Ataraxia in Albion and Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville were granted approval to grow cannabis for adult use, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The other approved cultivation centers in Illinois are:

Compass Ventures, Inc. in Litchfield
Cresco Labs, LLC in Lincoln
Cresco Labs, LLC in Kankakee
Cresco Labs, LLC in Joliet
Curative Health Cultivation, LLC in Aurora

GTI Oglesby, LLC in Oglesby
GTI Rock Island, LLC in Rock Island
IESO, LLC in Carbondale
Nature's Grace and Wellness, LLC in Vermont
PharmaCann, LLC in Dwight
PharmaCann, LLC in Hillcrest
Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) in Barry

Revolution Cannabis, LLC in Delava
Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna
Currently, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval to grow pot for recreational use, the department said. Social equity applicants will be able to apply for cultivation center licenses in another phase.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois residents 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
