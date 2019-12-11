2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois, bringing total to 16

State officials announced Tuesday that two downstate cultivation centers have been approved to grow weed for recreational use, bringing the number of cultivation centers in the state to 16.Ataraxia in Albion and Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville were granted approval to grow cannabis for adult use, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.The other approved cultivation centers in Illinois are:Compass Ventures, Inc. in LitchfieldCresco Labs, LLC in LincolnCresco Labs, LLC in KankakeeCresco Labs, LLC in JolietCurative Health Cultivation, LLC in AuroraGTI Oglesby, LLC in OglesbyGTI Rock Island, LLC in Rock IslandIESO, LLC in CarbondaleNature's Grace and Wellness, LLC in VermontPharmaCann, LLC in DwightPharmaCann, LLC in HillcrestRevolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois) in BarryRevolution Cannabis, LLC in DelavaWellness Group Pharms, LLC in AnnaCurrently, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval to grow pot for recreational use, the department said. Social equity applicants will be able to apply for cultivation center licenses in another phase.Starting Jan. 1, 2020, Illinois residents 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.