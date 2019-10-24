Business

24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight after parents gift him nearly $4B

We all dream of becoming a billionaire overnight, but for one 24-year-old, it actually happened!

Eric Tse was gifted nearly $4 billion from his family on Tuesday, reported CNN.

Tse's parents are executive directors of a Chinese investment company that sells pharmaceutical products.

This week they decided to give him a fifth of the company's shares.

Tse, who graduated from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance, will also sit on the company's executive board.

Tse is also known party it up with celebrities like Rihanna, Bella Hadid and former basketball player Yao Ming.
