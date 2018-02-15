3 New Businesses To Check Out In Edgewater

Feel In Dubai Take Away
5973 N. Clark St. (between Thorndale Ave & Peterson Ave.)
Goat biryani. | Photo: Shameem B./Yelp
Neighborhood restaurant Feel in Dubai Take Away specializes in Mediterranean and Indian cuisines.
On the menu, look for offerings like chicken shawarma, goat curry and mixed green salad.
Yelp users are still warming up to Feel in Dubai Take Away, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Ashley J., who reviewed Feel in Dubai Take Away on February 1st, wrote: "We dug into the food when we got home and it was really tasty...The butter chicken was lighter and more tomato-y, which we liked. The goat was incredibly tender and very well spiced. Lastly, the dal was creamy and delicious mixed with the rice. "
And Andre P. wrote: "Family-owned, no-frills, mostly takeout restaurant with very reasonable prices and delicious food. Stopped by with my spouse for the first time and had some Chicken 65 and naan--delicious!
Feel in Dubai Take Away is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
Cowboys And Astronauts
1478 W. Summerdale Ave. (between Glenwood Ave & Clark St.)
Photo: Cowboy and Astronauts/Yelp
Cowboys and Astronauts is a new lifestyle boutique for men that carries apparel, accessories, leather goods and supplies for the trail.
The shop "celebrates the well-lived life by supporting authentic individualism, everyday adventure, and meaningful connections to the people and places around us," the owners write on their Facebook page.
It carries brands include Filson (outdoor clothing), VSSL (trail gear), The Normal Brand (casual wear) and Rhome (workout gear).
Cowboys and Astronauts currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Max S., who reviewed Cowboys and Astronauts on January 3rd, wrote: "We all have guys in our life who are just plain hard to shop for: dads, brothers, old friends, etc. If you find yourself in that position on the North Side, this is your new place."
Erika G. noted: "What a cute shop! Welcome to the neighborhood! It's billed as a shop for men, but I think their things appeal to everyone. The owner is super handsome and incredibly friendly--what a great guy!"
Cowboys and Astronauts is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-6pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Fat Chris's Pizza And Such
1706 W Foster Ave.
Detroit-style pizza. | Photo: Fat Chris' Pizza and Such/Yelp
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such brings Detroit-style and traditional hand-tossed pies to the neighborhood.
On the menu, look for signature pies like "The Samoan" with barbecue sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple and more; "The Goods," with pepperoni, sausage and banana peppers; and a buffalo chicken pie with green peppers and onions.
Customers can also build their own pies with the wide variety of toppings on offer.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 54 reviews on Yelp, Fat Chris's Pizza and Such has been getting positive attention.
Christopher V. noted: "I was not expecting Fat Chris's to be this good. I mean this in the most complimentary way, but it reminds me of a better version of Jet's Pizza. This is Detroit Style pan pizza. ..soft thick..."
Yelper Lorenzo L. wrote: "From the 'open' sign (which flashes even when its closed ) to the restaurant size #2 cans of butterscotch pudding greeting arriving customers at the counter, Fat Chris's is every bit as 'no-frills' as other Yelpers have professed."
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-10pm.