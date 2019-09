A message for viewers with AT&T or DirecTV service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across our area may soon lose ABC7, ESPN, the Disney Channel, and several other channels owned by the Walt Disney Company.Popular shows including "The Bachelor in Paradise," Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! as well as hours of local news from ABC7 Eyewitness News may soon be unavailable to DirecTV and AT&T video subscribers.At issue? The fees AT&T is willing to pay for the rights to re-transmit all those channels. Without an agreement, those channels could disappear from DirecTV and AT&T video services.ABC7 is informing viewers in a series of TV ads.ABC7 President and General Manager John Idler says the company has been negotiating in good faith for months and will continue to negotiate to reach a deal that reflects the values of the stations.If you're a worried customer, Idler says, "There is a lot of consumer choice out there so people have alternatives to choose from where they are getting their paid TV providers. So there is a lot of choice; more choice than there ever has been. And of course for ABC 7, you can always get us free over the air."An AT&T spokesperson provided this statement:The Walt Disney Company continues to work toward an agreement stating:If you are an AT&T or DirecTV customer, you can get information and updates at instantaccesstv.com