Coronavirus Chicago: Adler Planetarium to lay off 120 due to revenue loss amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO -- Chicago's lakefront planetarium will lay off 120 part-time and full-time employees because of revenue loss during the coronavirus pandemic.Officials with Adler Planetarium say they anticipate continued revenue declines and reductions were made across the organization.Spokeswoman Jennifer Howell says employees are being laid off to help the planetarium survive and it is clear that the facility along Lake Michigan won't reopen to visitors anytime soon with stay-at-home orders in place.Adler just celebrated its 90th anniversary.The Chicago Tribune reports that the planetarium had 308 employees when it filed its 2018 federal taxes.