coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Adler Planetarium to lay off 120 due to revenue loss amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.

CHICAGO -- Chicago's lakefront planetarium will lay off 120 part-time and full-time employees because of revenue loss during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with Adler Planetarium say they anticipate continued revenue declines and reductions were made across the organization.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Howell says employees are being laid off to help the planetarium survive and it is clear that the facility along Lake Michigan won't reopen to visitors anytime soon with stay-at-home orders in place.

RELATED: Adler Planetarium celebrates 90 years with virtual art, observation party

Adler just celebrated its 90th anniversary.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the planetarium had 308 employees when it filed its 2018 federal taxes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagomuseum campusadler planetariumcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoislayoff
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
Newsviews: How cities like Chicago, Valparaiso, Ind. are reopening
Temporary COVID-19 drive-thru test site opens in Gold Coast
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PM storms bring risk of flash flooding, even a tornado
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
'A Secret Love' documentary chronicles 2 Chicago-area women who hid relationship for decades
What to know about Indiana's 27,778 COVID-19 cases
Show More
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
Rare blue bee thought to be extinct found in Florida
Hundreds demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery, call for resignation of DAs at Georgia rally
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News