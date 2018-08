EMBED >More News Videos Toys R Us to close US stores: jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 14, 2018

This week will bring the end to an American institution.All Toys 'R' Us stores will close by Friday.Stores with a lot of inventory are offering 60 to 80 percent discounts.Those with less stock will likely close sooner, but discounts are a bit better: up to 70 to 90 percent off.