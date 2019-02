Amazon announced Thursday that it will not build a headquarters in New York City due to local opposition."After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in statement.Last week, the Washington Post first reported that Amazon was reconsidering the plan.The company is not reopening their search and will re-base the jobs to Northern Virginia, the other site selected for Amazon's headquarters, and Nashville, Tennessee.The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the incentives Amazon was promised.The move would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City, but many expressed anger over the billions of dollars in tax breaks and grants to the company.Unlike New York, elected officials in Virginia have welcomed the company with open arms.Make the Road New York issued a statement, calling Amazon's decision a "landmark victory for our communities.""This announcement marks a landmark victory for our communities and shows the power of the people, even when taking on the world's richest man," co-executive director Deborah Axt said. "Our members and allies stood firm against Governor Cuomo's plan to give away more than $3 billion in taxpayer giveaways so that Amazon could force its empire-building on our neighborhoods...We also know that Amazon will continue to push its deeply troubling tactics, including anti-worker policies, fueling displacement, collaborating with ICE, and raiding public coffers, in other communities across the country, such as Northern Virginia, Nashville, and Seattle, and we stand in solidarity with those communities."Full text of Amazon statement: