Amazon Go store opens in Chicago

Chicago's first Amazon Go store opened Monday in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's first Amazon Go store opened Monday.

The cashier-less store, which is the first outside of Seattle, offers a wide variety of fresh food options, including complete meal kits and quick snacks.

Shoppers who have a registered credit card can just pick up the items they want and walk out.

Hundreds of cameras and sensors monitor what you pick up and automatically charge the card.

The store opened its doors Monday morning in Chicago's Loop, located at 113 South Franklin Street.
