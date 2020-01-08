Business

Amazon plans largest Illinois distribution center on site of old Melrose Park race track

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Amazon is building its biggest distribution center in the state on the site of the old Maywood Park horse racing track.

The Melrose Park campus will consist of three buildings, spanning about 623,000 square feet, according to Amazon officials.

And the company said it plans to hire hundreds of full- and part-time workers. Starting pay will be $15 per hour.

The goal is to get packages to customers faster, Amazon said.

The facility is scheduled to be up-and-running within the next year.
