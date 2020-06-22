Business

Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to Matteson, Markham

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

(Shutterstock)

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other officials will be on hand to announce Monday the construction of two new Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to the south suburbs.

The new fulfillment centers will be located in Matteson and Markham.

The project is expected to provide 2,000 new full-time jobs, officials said. The centers will also feature Amazon's robotics technologies.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Matteson Community Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarkhammattesonamazonconstructionjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 70 shot, 10 fatally, including 4 children, in violent weekend
Chicago to move into Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Chicago's Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail bike path reopen with COVID-19 restrictions
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
Man shot in North Riverside Mall
Tom Petty's family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign
Show More
Woman stabbed in Swissotel lobby in Loop
CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, showers and storms Monday
"We're going to be demanding protection for all," says DACA recipient after Supreme Court blocking Trump from ending program
More TOP STORIES News