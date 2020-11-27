amazon

Amazon to give frontline workers $300 holiday bonus

Amazon is giving its frontline workers a $300 holiday bonus. The one-time bonus will go to employees working in the month of December and part-time workers will get $150.

Amazon said it will spend more than $500 million on the bonuses. The online colossus says they have spent over $2.5 billion in 2020 on special bonuses and incentives for their employees around the world. This includes a $500 million bonus earlier this year.

The latest bonus comes as the company faces threats of a Black Friday strike over pay and safety conditions.

Retailers like Walmart and Target have also given out holiday bonuses to their workers this year.
