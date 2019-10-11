Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon

CHANNAHON, Ill. -- Amazon has announced plans to open a fulfillment center in northern Illinois, creating more than 500 new, full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits.The online retailer said Friday the more than 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Channahon will pack and ship large customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.Amazon said it currently employs more than 11,000 full-time workers throughout Illinois.Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, says the company since 2010 has invested more than $4 billion in Illinois through its local fulfillment center and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and employee compensation.