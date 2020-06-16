ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights will be the new home an Amazon warehouse facility.
Amazon will take over a vacant building on the village's far north side, according to our news partners at the Daily Herald.
Representatives from the e-commerce giant went before the village board Monday night asking for sign approval.
Amazon is planning to spend nearly $4.5 million in upgrades to the building, including interior demolition, building out office space, installation of dock equipment, expansion of the parking lot, and installation of new heating and cooling and alarm systems.
The business would have 181 delivery drivers, 130 part-time package handlers and 30 management employees, according to a project description. As many as 200 cars and 260 trucks could enter and exit the site on a daily basis, the Daily Herald reported.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Amazon would build its biggest distribution center in the state on the site of the old Maywood Park horse racing track.
The Melrose Park campus will consist of three buildings, spanning about 623,000 square feet, according to Amazon officials, and is scheduled to be up-and-running within the next year.
Amazon warehouse facility approved for vacant building in Arlington Heights: Daily Herald
AMAZON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News