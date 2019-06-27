apple

Apple design chief Jony Ive leaving company, will start design firm with Apple as client

Jony Ive and Anna Wintour speak at WIRED25 Summit: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Tech Icons Of The Past & Future on October 15, 2018, in San Francisco. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25)

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, is leaving the company later this year, Apple announced Thursday.

Ive has been one of the driving creative forces behind Apple's renaissance, working closely on the 1998 iMac, the iPhone, the company's new Apple Park campus and other projects. After his departure, he will start his own independent design firm and will take Apple on as a client.

The company said he will "continue to work closely and on a range of projects with Apple."

"After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple's history," Ive said in a news release.

"Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built," Apple CEO Tim Cook added. "After so many years working closely together, I'm happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future."

Following Ive's departure, industrial design vice president Evans Hankey and human interface design vice president Alan Dye will report directly to Apple COO Jeff Williams.

No other details were immediately available about Ive's company.
