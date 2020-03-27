Business

Aurora metal manufacturer to begin making emergency beds to help combat COVID-19

An Aurora metal manufacturer will begin making emergency beds to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora metal manufacturer is transforming its factory to make emergency beds in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Richards-Wilcox is transforming its 365,000-square-foot metal fabricating factory into an emergency bed critical response manufacturer. In partnership with Moonlight Slumber, Richards-Wilcox is working to create temporary beds for medical, overflow and quarantine facilities, in an effort to help the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richards-Wilcox has worked to combine its expertise and manufacturing resources to offer a tangible response to the viral emergency. Within 72 hours of Gov. JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order and within 24 hours of New York's announcement to turn the Javits Convention Center into a 1,000-bed hospital, the Aurora company is now fully-equipped to produce emergency beds for hospitals, short-term medical facilities, shelters and other venues that require beds to care for patients. Beds will be ready for shipment as early as next week.

"We were very involved in aiding the efforts of our military in World War II, and this is no different," Richards-Wilcox President Bob McMurtry said. "We have the ability and desire to help fill the need for temporary beds, so it was a simple decision. Our entire company is fully committed to doing our part to help the world face this unprecedented challenge."

The company is located on Lake Street in Aurora.
