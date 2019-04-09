Business

Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.

The company said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 2021. Bank of America raised its hourly minimum wage to $15 in 2017. It says wages have increased since then, though it didn't release details of those increases.

In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said, "If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000 per year."

Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 205,000 workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldbank of americaminimum wage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News