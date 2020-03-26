coronavirus illinois

Bensenville plastic company pivots to face shields, plexiglass barriers during COVID-19 crisis

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bensenville business in danger of closing down because of the COVID-19 pandemic is now manufacturing face shields for first responders and hospitals.

Laird Plastics is re-purposing material it already has on-hand inside its warehouse.

The company received massive orders for the face shields after one of its product managers reached out to a friend who works at Rush University Medical Center.

RELATED: Walmart to add sneeze guards to keep customers, workers safe from COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Walmart and Sam's Club are the latest grocery stores that are installing sneeze guards between their workers and customers. Other stores across the country are taking similar measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The company is also manufacturing shields that will likely soon be found in grocery stores. Walmart is installing plexiglass barriers in pharmacy lanes, and Sam's Club will install the same sneeze and cough guards at registers over the next two to three weeks. The barriers can be seen locally in other grocery stores, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbensenvillecoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
Non-essential workers experience employment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
Illinois' tax filing deadline delayed as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,865
IL attorney general addresses price gouging, hoarding complaints amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crackdown on 'stay-at-home' violators amid COVID-19 outbreak; Chicago streets disinfected
Non-essential workers experience employment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host phone town hall for seniors during COVID-19 crisis
13 coronavirus patients die at same NYC hospital in 24 hours
3 more CPD officers diagnosed with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News