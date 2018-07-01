CONSUMER

Best Buy drops CDs, keeps vinyl records

EMBED </>More Videos

Soon being able to get a CD at Best Buy will be a thing of the past. (KTRK)

Did you ever think you'd see a day where you could buy vinyl records but not CDs?

According to Billboard, that's what you'll find at Best Buy after Sunday. The retailer reportedly plans to pull all CDs out of its stores by then.

The once commonplace digital music format is getting hammered in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: Last Blockbuster video store in Texas closes its doors for good


CD sales were down 18.5 percent last year and some experts pin Best Buy CD receipts to just $40 million annually. But there's an interesting twist. The store is committed to carrying records for the next two years.

The vinyl format has been enjoying a resurgence lately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmusicbest buytargetretailconsumermoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Southwest changes service animal rules for passengers
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Auburn Gresham woman blown out of the water by cost of waterproofing fix
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
More consumer
BUSINESS
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Eats, treats and more: 4 new businesses to check out in Andersonville
More Business
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News