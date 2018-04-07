BUSINESS

Best Buy says it was hit by same data breach as Sears and Delta

Best Buy (Shutterstock)

CNN
NEW YORK --
Best Buy said on Friday that some of its customers' credit card information may have been compromised in a data breach that also hit Sears and Delta Air Lines.

All three companies use a third-party firm, called (24)7.ai, to provide online and mobile chat services for customers.

Best Buy said in a blog post that (24)7.ai told the company that an "illegal intrusion" occurred between September 27 and October 12, 2017.

"As best we can tell, only a small fraction of our overall online customer population could have been caught up in this (24)7.ai incident, whether or not they used the chat function," the post said.

Best Buy says it was hit in the same time period when Sears Holding Corp. and Delta Air Lines customer data was exposed in a cyberattack.

Sears and Delta were the first to say they were impacted. The companies said Thursday that some of their customers' payment information might have been compromised during online chat support.

Sears said that data from "less than 100,000" customers might have been exposed, but Sears-branded credit cards were not affected. Delta didn't say how many people were affected.

(24)7.ai said, in a statement after the Sears and Delta cyberattack was revealed, that it was "confident that the platform is secure."

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdata breachbest buy
BUSINESS
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Eats, treats and more: 4 new businesses to check out in Andersonville
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News