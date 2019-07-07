Better Business Bureau: Imposter Fraud

Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau is joined ABC7 to share ways to protect yourself from scammers.
Tips to Spot This Scam:
- Most of the imposters say they are are related to government agencies, like the IRS, Medicare, or the Social Security Administration
- Imposters call consumers demanding payment or the consumer will be arrested or deported, etc.
- There are also utility imposter scams, those scammers say they are from the utilities and gain access to your home or call you and threaten to shut off your power of gas until you pay immediately. They often have fake I.D.'s and wear fake vests.
- They often try to trick you into paying in 30 minutes of less
- Any contact with the Social Security, IRS, Utilities, Medicare, will only follow multiple attempts by mail to reach you
- Never pay anything by wire, gift cards, or any form or any non-traditional payment
According to the BBB, these scams are greatly increasing robocalls.
The summer season increases the scams as imposters go door to door, the BBB said.
Please report scams to the BBB Scamtracker.
ABC7 Viewers can contact the BBB directly by emailing your questions and concerts to abc7@chicago.bbb.org