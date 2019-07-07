Better Business Bureau: Imposter Fraud

Most of the imposters say they are are related to government agencies, like the IRS, Medicare, or the Social Security Administration

Imposters call consumers demanding payment or the consumer will be arrested or deported, etc.

There are also utility imposter scams, those scammers say they are from the utilities and gain access to your home or call you and threaten to shut off your power of gas until you pay immediately. They often have fake I.D.'s and wear fake vests.

They often try to trick you into paying in 30 minutes of less

Any contact with the Social Security, IRS, Utilities, Medicare, will only follow multiple attempts by mail to reach you

Never pay anything by wire, gift cards, or any form or any non-traditional payment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware of people who pretend to be government officials to try and steal money.Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau is joined ABC7 to share ways to protect yourself from scammers.According to the BBB, these scams are greatly increasing robocalls.The summer season increases the scams as imposters go door to door, the BBB said.Please report scams to the BBB Scamtracker.