Better Business Bureau warns about cold weather scams

By Rachel Davis
The President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas joined ABC7 to talk about two growing problems for consumers: Facebook phishing and cold weather scams.

Phishing (pronounced fishing) is a fraudulent attempt to steal your information. Cybercriminals want your passwords, bank account numbers or other sensitive information, or they want to trick you into downloading malware onto your computer.

With frigid temperatures upon us, the last thing you need is a faulty heating system, frozen pipes, a broken-down car, or a damaged home with scammers trying to cheat you out of money.

Better Business Bureau has the checklist you need to prepare for these situations if any should come about.

For more information visit the BBB website by clicking here.

ABC7 Viewers can contact the BBB directly by emailing questions and concerts to abc7@chicago.bbb.org
