BUSINESS

Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list

EMBED </>More Videos

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. (AP Photo)

A record 2,208 people from 72 countries have made Forbes' annual billionaires list with three of the most famous U.S. entrepreneurs leading the pack.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. He is the first person to top the $100 billion mark, according to Forbes.

Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $90 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($84 billion) follow Bezos. CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Bernard Arnault ($72 billion) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion) round out the top five. Arnault's company is headquartered in France, making him the richest man in Europe.

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. The U.S. leads the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.

  1. Jeff Bezos ($112 billion)
    Source: Amazon
    United States

  2. Bill Gates ($90 billion)
    Source: Microsoft
    United States

  3. Warren Buffett ($84 billion)
    Source: Berkshire Hathaway
    United States

  4. Bernard Arnault ($72 billion)
    Source: LVMH
    France

  5. Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion)
    Source: Facebook
    United States

  6. Amancio Ortega ($70 billion)
    Source: Zara
    Spain

  7. Carlos Slim Helu ($67.1 billion)
    Source: Movil (telecom)
    Mexico

  8. Charles Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  9. David Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  10. Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion)
    Source: Oracle
    United States
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmoneyamazonmicrosoftbill gateswarren buffett
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News