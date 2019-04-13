Black Women's Expo Celebrates 25 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Black Women's Expo is back - bigger and better than ever and celebrating 25 years of black excellence.The massive event, which kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday, grew from a humble radio promotion, founder Merry Green said."I don't think we could have dreamed it would last this long, and what we know now is that it could go on forever," she said.This year's theme is #SheMatters, which promotes awareness of issues facing women.Booths, workshops and panels cover an entire floor of the McCormick Place, giving African American female entrepreneurs a place to showcase all they have to offer."I love it! It's a chance to meet people from all different demographics, different financial packages, so you always talk to people and find out what it is that you like," said Val Densmore, owner of Deluxe Event Planning and Catering.Returning entrepreneurs like Michele Hoskins said she returns to the expo year after year to increase consumer awareness and brand recognition."It's a proud moment for us to be able to stand here at the Black Women's Expo and let consumers know we're a part of the retail world," she said.