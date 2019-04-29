boeing

Boeing announces 737 MAX 8 software change to improve safety at annual shareholders meeting in Chicago

Boeing's CEO said he thinks the newly-designed planes are so safe, he took two test flights himself.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-based Boeing held its annual shareholders meeting Monday.

Monday marks six months since the Lion Air Flight 610 crash and nearly two months since Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed. The 737 MAX jets involved in those two crashes remain grounded.

"Safety has been and always will be our top priority and every one of our airplanes includes all of the safety features necessary for safe flight," Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said.

RELATED: Family of American woman killed in Ethiopia crash files lawsuit against Boeing
"This was not an accident," said Stumo's mother, Nadia Milleron. "This was something that could have been prevented and should have been prevented."



A small group of people who lost loved ones after the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crash gathered outside the meeting. They said they want one thing to come out of this meeting: the truth.

"The answers lie inside Boeing. They know the truth and they really need to come clean and drop the pretense and admit their fault. And so far, they've denied that," said Tarek Milleron, who lost his niece in the crash.

There were two plane crashes involving the new MAX planes: Lion Air Flight 610, killing all 189 people on board, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, killing all 157 people on board.

After the investigation, it was learned that Boeing failed to train pilots about the new plane's standard safety feature. The planes were grounded, leading to a drop in Boeing's share earnings. Talk of the crashes were on the minds of many shareholders during the meeting.

Boeing said they have restructured the software and design, promising a change in the way the planes perform. Boeing's CEO said he thinks the newly-designed planes are so safe, he took two test flights himself.

"I have been on two MAX test flights already during the last three weeks. One, so I could get some hands-on experience with the new software and listen to our pilots while they're flying it, and two, to demonstrate our confidence," Muilenburg said.

Although some shareholders expressed their disappointment, some said that they are ready to move on.

"These things do happen and Boeing is extending an extreme amount of time and money to correct it," shareholder John Attman said.

"The two MAX crashes bothered me, and the whole process has bothered me," shareholder Bob Jacobson said. "I thought Boeing did an excellent job this morning of trying to indicate how much effort they are making to make sure it doesn't happen again."

More lawsuits on behalf of the victims are also expected to be filed Monday.
