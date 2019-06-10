The Chicago Network is aiming to build a better Chicago through gender equality

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Network launched a new campaign Monday to empower women, and more than 70 businesses and organizations are already on board.The Chicago Network's Equity Principles campaign is aiming for a goal to have 50 percent of women in leadership positions across Chicago by 2030."We wanted to do something in Chicago to see if we could drive change in Chicago business," said Kate Bensen, CEO of The Chicago Network.The 40-year-old organization launched the campaign in an effort to help move barriers for women in business, create an inclusive work culture and a path to promotion that is more transparent.Organizations like the YWCA are already signed on and committed to the campaign."It's important for us to walk the talk, so not only do we want to see corporations and other organizations implement the equity principles, it's important that we stand by that as well," said YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago CEO Dorri McWhorter. "This is exactly what our mission entails. Our mission is to eliminate racism and empower women and the equity principals get exactly to our mission."The Chicago Network is hoping all companies in Chicago can be at the 50 percent women leadership or on the path to achieve their goals."We want to continue our progress of generating the next generation of woman leaders," Bensen said.