Chicago businesses on South, West sides can now apply for Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beginning Monday, small businesses and entrepreneurs can start applying for a new round city grantsChicago's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is making $5 million to businesses on the South and West sides.Applicants can apply for grants of up to $250,000 to start or grow their businesses.Informational info sessions for English speaking applicants takes place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.Spanish speaking info sessions will be held this coming Friday at 10:30 a.m..The Neighborhood Opportunity Fund was created in 2016 and it allocates fees from downtown construction projects to improvements on the South and West sides. The program as so far committed $57 million to more than 220 projects.For more information and to apply, visit www.neighborhoodopportunityfund.com